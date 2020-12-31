Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

SEER has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SEER opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Seer has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.13.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

