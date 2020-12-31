Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.
SEER has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
SEER opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Seer has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.13.
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.
