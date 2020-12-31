Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $4,534,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $292,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,725 shares of company stock worth $43,451,610 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.83. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $105.09.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

