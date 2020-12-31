Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TowneBank by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOWN stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

