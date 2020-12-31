Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,913 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 69.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 159,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,764,000 after purchasing an additional 157,905 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $373.30 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $375.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

