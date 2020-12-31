Serum (SRM) 1-Day Volume Tops $32.06 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003502 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $50.72 million and $32.06 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.00562524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

