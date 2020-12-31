Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,530.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,411 shares of company stock valued at $38,021,518. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.