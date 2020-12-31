Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Receives $2.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAWLF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

