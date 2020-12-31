Shearwater Group plc (SWG.L) (LON:SWG) Shares Gap Up to $139.50

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (SWG.L) (LON:SWG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.50, but opened at $148.50. Shearwater Group plc (SWG.L) shares last traded at $152.65, with a volume of 78,896 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £36.61 million and a PE ratio of -38.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.50.

In other news, insider Phil Higgins sold 55,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £79,079 ($103,317.22).

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

