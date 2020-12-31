Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.25. 1,398,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 319,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned approximately 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

