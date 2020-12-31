Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.63.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $134.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.10. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

