Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $81.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,374. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

