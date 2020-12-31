SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Sells $259,436.10 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SITE Centers alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,163,799.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alexander Otto sold 1,988 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $20,277.60.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,223,508.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $4,747,537.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 92.00.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 226.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,065 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.