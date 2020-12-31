SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 4,307,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,643,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $701.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

