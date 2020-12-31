SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SMART Global by 421.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 4,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $905.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.43 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

