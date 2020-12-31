Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report $19.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.73 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Shares of SND stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.73. 516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.66.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

