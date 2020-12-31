Solana (SOL) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Solana has a total market capitalization of $71.42 million and $13.21 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00294552 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.01998123 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.