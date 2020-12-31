Sony (NYSE:SNE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sony raised the forecast for consolidated results for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2021. The Game & Network Services segment is benefiting from an increase in game software sales and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Sony launched its next-generation gaming console, PlayStation 5. It is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. It also launched a new project for drones in the field of artificial intelligence robotics. Measures to realign its business portfolio like making Sony Financial Holdings a wholly owned subsidiary are helping Sony. The company announced changes to the Sony Group’s organizational structure to boost individual businesses and leverage the diversity of its business portfolio. However, the Pictures unit is facing challenges due to theater closings on account of the pandemic.”

Get Sony alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE stock opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sony (SNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.