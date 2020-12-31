Sora (XOR) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Sora token can currently be bought for $90.66 or 0.00315408 BTC on popular exchanges. Sora has a market capitalization of $31.73 million and $1.46 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sora has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora Profile

Sora (CRYPTO:XOR) is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. The official website for Sora is sora.org

Sora Token Trading

Sora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

