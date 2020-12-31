SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.50. SOS shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 5,230 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

