SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.05. 36,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 13,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 2.09% of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

