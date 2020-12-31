S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 161.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after buying an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 85.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.02. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

