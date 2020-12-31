SparkPoint Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $284,526.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00128632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00565122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00160794 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00307162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049713 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,014,518,282 tokens. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

