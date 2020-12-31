SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.68

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and traded as high as $33.21. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 1,525,644 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

