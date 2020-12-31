Spectre.ai Utility Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.00 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00294095 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.14 or 0.01992778 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

SXUT is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

