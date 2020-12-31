Sphere Tops 24 Hour Volume of $651.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $651.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,564.26 or 0.99892329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021381 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00042008 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

