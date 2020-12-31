Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE SR opened at $63.37 on Thursday. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spire by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Spire by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

