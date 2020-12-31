Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after buying an additional 781,390 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,470,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 554,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

