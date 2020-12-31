Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 5,127 Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Red River Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 554.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $366.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRBI. ValuEngine raised Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,465,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Debbie B. Triche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,194 shares of company stock worth $262,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

