Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,396 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

NYSE EXPR opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.