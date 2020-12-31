Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

AXGN opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $710.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,190 over the last 90 days. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

