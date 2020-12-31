Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $234,000 in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Heritage-Crystal Clean as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

HCCI stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

