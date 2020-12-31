Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 25,752 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390,424 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,745,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 459,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

