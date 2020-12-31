Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,852 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $369.95 million, a PE ratio of 129.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

