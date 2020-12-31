Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

