Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

