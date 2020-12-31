SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

SSE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 28,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,255. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. SSE has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

