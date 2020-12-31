Stably USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $262.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $518,430.46 and $262.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00301006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.43 or 0.02033326 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

