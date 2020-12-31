Stably USD (USDS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $262.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $518,430.46 and $262.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00301006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.43 or 0.02033326 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

