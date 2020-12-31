StarDEX Market Cap Achieves $246,028.26 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $246,028.26 and $3,293.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00275402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.16 or 0.01966953 BTC.

StarDEX Profile

StarDEX (CRYPTO:XSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

StarDEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

