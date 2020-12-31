State Street Corp Has $118,000 Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 96.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 80,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $6,344,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 218,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 196.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

