State Street Corp Has $140,000 Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Euronav were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Euronav by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 481,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EURN stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

