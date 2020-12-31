State Street Corp Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 527,040 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,294 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $3,216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

