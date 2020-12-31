State Street Corp Lowers Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,939 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Ring Energy worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $1,022,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the third quarter worth $299,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ring Energy by 135.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ring Energy by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

In other Ring Energy news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti bought 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

