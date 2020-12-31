State Street Corp Takes Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,924 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 4.20. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. BidaskClub raised Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.