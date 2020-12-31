Status (SNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.36 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Status has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $106.86 million and $7.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00274058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01968677 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

