Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.95

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.95 and last traded at C$22.77, with a volume of 117520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.11.

STLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.96.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

