Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CALM. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

CALM stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

