Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 610 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 578% compared to the typical volume of 90 put options.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 743.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $696.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.37). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

