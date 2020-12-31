Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,111 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average daily volume of 2,939 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE EPR opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.83. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

