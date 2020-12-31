Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce sales of $46.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $45.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $184.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $186.05 million, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $918.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

